StockMarketWire.com - AJ Bell reported a rise in total assets under administration in its fiscal quarter, driven by its platform business amid an increase in customers.
For three months ended 31 December 2019, total assets under administration rose 5% to £54.7bn as customer numbers increased by 4% in the quarter to 241,152.
Platform customer numbers increased by 9,033 to 227,202, up 4% in the quarter and platform AUA increased by 5% over the quarter to £47.2bn.
'December saw the unlocking of the parliamentary deadlock, which boosted markets towards the end of the period. Combined with positive net inflows onto the platform, this helped our platform assets under administration increase to a new high of £47.2 billion, up 27% compared to a year ago,' AJ Bell said.
