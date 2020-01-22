StockMarketWire.com - Concrete leveling technology company Somero Enterprises said it expected to beat its annual revenue and earnings guidance after weather conditions improved in the US.
However, the company took a more cautious stance regarding its guidance for 2020.
Revenue for the year through December 2019 was now seen at $87m, modestly ahead of the top end of guidance provided in July.
The growth would have a consequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA of a similar absolute quantum, the company said.
Somero also forecast net cash of about $23m, significantly ahead of July guidance of about $18m.
'As such, the board intends to maintain the company's dividend policy of a regular dividend payment equal to 50% of adjusted net income for the calendar year and a supplemental dividend equal to 50% of excess net cash over the year-end target of $15.0m,' it added.
However, Somero said there were factors impacting each market that slightly tempered its underlying growth expectations for 2020.
The year would still be a profitable one, it said, though revenue would be flat and EBITDA broadly in line with 2019 'and in line with current market expectations'.
At 8:03am: [LON:SOM] Somero Enterprises Inc share price was +24.5p at 284.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: