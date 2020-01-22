StockMarketWire.com - Copper producer Antofagasta said annual copper production rose to a record, meeting the top end of its guidance even as unrest in Chile weighed on output in the final quarter of the year.
In 2019, copper production of 770,000 tonnes was at the top end of its forecast, rising 6.2% on-year, led by higher output at Los Pelambres, Centinela and Zaldivar, the company said.
But output in the fourth quarter suffered a blow, falling 5.8% on-quarter to 185,500 tonnes, due to social unrest in Chile and planned maintenance.
Gold production decreased in the quarter to 55,600 ounces, but was up 34% for the full year to 282,300 ounces, above guidance, the miner said.
Net cash costs for the full year fell 5.4% to $1.22 per pound on-year.
For 2020, production was expected to be in the range of 725,000-to-755,000 tonnes of copper, 180,000-to-200,000 ounces of gold and 12,500-to-14,000 tonnes of molybdenum.
The lower guidance reflected lower copper and gold grades at Centinela Concentrates, Antofagasta said.
'Cash costs in 2020 before and after by-product credits are expected to be at $1.70/lb and $1.30/lb respectively,' it added.
At 8:11am: [LON:ANTO] Antofagasta PLC share price was -27p at 923p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
