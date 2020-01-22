StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Mission Group said it expected to grow its headline annual profit in a 'challenging' year.
Results for the year through December would be in line with market expectations, the company said.
'2019 was undoubtedly a challenging year and, more than ever, many clients left it until the final two months of the year to commit to spending,' Mission said.
'However, the structural, organisational, positioning and brand changes implemented during the year helped to offset this, and we were delighted to broker the major sponsorship deal between lastminute.com and the London Eye towards the end of the year.'
'The very back-ended nature of our trading resulted in more working capital requirements at the end of the year than usual but, nevertheless, we again expect to report a net bank debt to EBITDA ratio of below 0.5 times.'
At 8:21am: [LON:TMG] share price was +1.5p at 83.5p
