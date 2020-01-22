StockMarketWire.com - Middle East and North Africa focused oil company SDX Energy forecast higher annual production but also warned of $18m of impairment charges.
Output in the year through December rose 12% to 4,020 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which the company said had, by individual asset, either exceeded or met the upper end of guidance.
For 2020, the company forecast production of 6,750-to-7,000 boe per day.
At 8:26am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was 0p at 25.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: