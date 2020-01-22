StockMarketWire.com - Flexible energy generator Plutus PowerGen said it had agreed to borrow up to £0.15m from executive chairman Charles Tatnall and interim chief executive James Longley.
The company reiterated that it its working capital position was highly constrained.
The loan would be used to meet its short-term capital needs, helping it meet its liabilities until mid_may.
'As announced on 31 October the company has implemented a cost control strategy including board members not drawing salaries,' Plutus PowerGen said.
'The board remains confident that the company would be able to raise further funds in addition to the loan to enable the company's debts to be paid as they fall due, should the need arise.'
At 8:29am: [LON:PPG] Plutus Powergen Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
