StockMarketWire.com - Dods warned of a slow start to its fiscal fourth quarter after the general election and economy uncertainty in December had adversely impacted its publishing, events and training businesses.
The continued focus on Brexit and inactivity of new government policy decisions had resulted in a slow start in the fourth quarter and would likely persist for the remainder of the financial year, the company said.
Dods said it expected adjusted earnings (EBITDA) for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 to be at least £2.8m.
At 8:32am: [LON:DODS] Dods Group PLC share price was -1.5p at 3.25p
