StockMarketWire.com - Risk management software provider Ideagen swung to a profit in the first half of the year, driven by acquisitions and product development.
For the six months ended 31 October 2019, the company swung to a pre-tax profit of £93K from a loss of £635K last year as revenue increased 30% to £27.3m on-year.
Annual Recurring Revenue book (ARR) was up 20% at approximately £43.9m from £36.4m seen at the end of April last year.
The performance was driven by a 'strong organic performance, further acquisitions and ongoing investment to support our product development,' the company said.
The interim dividend was increased by 15.6% to 0.104p a share.
The first half performance in line with market expectations and confident outlook for second half, Ideagen said.
At 8:42am: [LON:IDEA] Ideagen share price was -2.5p at 184.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
