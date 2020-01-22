StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner warned on profit following slower than expected performance in its UK business as softer private jet market conditions deteriorated in the fourth quarter.
The company said it expected underlying pre-tax profit of not less than £4.3m for the 12 months to 31 January 2020, which was lower than previously expected.
While Group Charter had performed well in the US, and reasonably well in Europe, the UK had been weak, which impacted group performance, it added.
UK performance was held back by a single customer suspending a contract, a soft UK private jet market, which worsened in the fourth quarter, and a delay in revenue from its A330 remarketing mandate, the company said.
'The board looks ahead to the new financial year with confidence, which is supported by a strong order book in Safety & Security, with order book coverage of c.35% of the forecast outlook, and sizeable business wins in the Charter division for delivery in the first half of the year ending 31 January 2021,' Air Partner said.
At 8:50am: [LON:AIR] Air Partner Plc share price was -16.6p at 78.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
