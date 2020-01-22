FTSE 100 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 5446.00 +5.01% Sage Group (The) 766.20 +4.39% London Stock Exchange Group 7901.00 +2.50% Persimmon 3032.00 +1.85% Melrose 246.00 +1.78% TUI AG 850.80 -3.97% Burberry Group 2189.00 -3.27% Antofagasta 926.30 -2.49% Johnson Matthey 2791.50 -1.08% NMC Health 1476.00 -0.74% FTSE 250 NewRiver Retail 193.40 +3.09% Diploma 1963.00 +2.03% Future 1518.00 +2.02% Schroder Oriental Income Fd 263.50 +1.74% IG Group Holdings 701.60 +1.62% Quilter Ord Gbp0.07 159.63 -3.55% Close Brothers Group 1518.50 -3.10% Hammerson 246.50 -2.38% Victrex 2410.00 -2.27% Playtech 368.90 -2.02% FTSE 350 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 5446.00 +5.01% Sage Group (The) 766.20 +4.39% NewRiver Retail 193.40 +3.09% London Stock Exchange Group 7898.00 +2.46% Diploma 1963.00 +2.03% TUI AG 850.80 -3.97% Quilter Ord Gbp0.07 159.63 -3.55% Burberry Group 2189.00 -3.27% Close Brothers Group 1518.50 -3.10% Antofagasta 926.30 -2.49% AIM Goldplat 3.45 +27.78% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 +22.22% Cloudbuy 0.42 +21.43% Metals Exploration 1.55 +19.23% 7digital Group 0.23 +9.52% Prime People 117.50 -16.67% 88 Energy 1.20 -12.73% Equatorial Palm Oil 0.60 -11.11% Van Elle Holdings 48.50 -11.01% Red Emperor Resources 0.63 -10.00% Overall Market Goldplat 3.45 +27.78% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 +22.22% Cloudbuy 0.42 +21.43% Metals Exploration 1.55 +19.23% 7digital Group 0.23 +9.52% Air Partner 79.50 -16.75% Prime People 117.50 -16.67% 88 Energy 1.20 -12.73% Equatorial Palm Oil 0.60 -11.11% Van Elle Holdings 48.50 -11.01%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
