FTSE 100
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           5446.00       +5.01%
Sage Group (The)                         766.20       +4.39%
London Stock Exchange Group             7901.00       +2.50%
Persimmon                               3032.00       +1.85%
Melrose                                  246.00       +1.78%
TUI AG                                   850.80       -3.97%
Burberry Group                          2189.00       -3.27%
Antofagasta                              926.30       -2.49%
Johnson Matthey                         2791.50       -1.08%
NMC Health                              1476.00       -0.74%

FTSE 250
NewRiver Retail                          193.40       +3.09%
Diploma                                 1963.00       +2.03%
Future                                  1518.00       +2.02%
Schroder Oriental Income Fd              263.50       +1.74%
IG Group Holdings                        701.60       +1.62%
Quilter  Ord Gbp0.07                     159.63       -3.55%
Close Brothers Group                    1518.50       -3.10%
Hammerson                                246.50       -2.38%
Victrex                                 2410.00       -2.27%
Playtech                                 368.90       -2.02%

FTSE 350
NewRiver Retail                          193.40       +3.09%
Diploma                                 1963.00       +2.03%
AIM
Goldplat                                   3.45      +27.78%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    2.75      +22.22%
Cloudbuy                                   0.42      +21.43%
Metals Exploration                         1.55      +19.23%
7digital Group                             0.23       +9.52%
Prime People                             117.50      -16.67%
88 Energy                                  1.20      -12.73%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.60      -11.11%
Van Elle Holdings                         48.50      -11.01%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.63      -10.00%

Overall Market
Air Partner                               79.50      -16.75%
Prime People                             117.50      -16.67%
