CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £59,804,857

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £19,629,758

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £15,283,610

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £14,422,538

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £14,259,254

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £13,085,572

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,855,091

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,689,281

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,331,147

PETS	Pets At Home Group Plc value of shares traded £10,327,698

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,264,386

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £10,116,743

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £8,872,911

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,214,092

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,923,372

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £7,284,946

TUI	TUI AG  value of shares traded £7,176,041

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £7,162,625

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £6,660,860

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £6,522,611

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £6,519,826

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £6,070,787

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,970,247

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,943,611

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,717,262

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,168,154

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,067,803

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £5,030,780

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,989,167

VTY	VISTRY GROUP PLC ORD 50P value of shares traded £4,945,602



