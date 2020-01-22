CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £59,804,857 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £19,629,758 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £15,283,610 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £14,422,538 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £14,259,254 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £13,085,572 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,855,091 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,689,281 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,331,147 PETS Pets At Home Group Plc value of shares traded £10,327,698 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,264,386 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £10,116,743 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £8,872,911 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,214,092 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,923,372 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £7,284,946 TUI TUI AG value of shares traded £7,176,041 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £7,162,625 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £6,660,860 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £6,522,611 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £6,519,826 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £6,070,787 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,970,247 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,943,611 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,717,262 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,168,154 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,067,803 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £5,030,780 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,989,167 VTY VISTRY GROUP PLC ORD 50P value of shares traded £4,945,602 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com