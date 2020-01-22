StockMarketWire.com - Regency Mines said exploration activities had commenced at its Mambare nickel-cobalt project in Australia.
The company said 230 kilometers of line cutting had been completed and a ground penetrating radar exploration programme was underway, targeting 200 kilometres of surveys.
An environmental permit application had been submitted and an exploration lease renewal process was underway.
'I am delighted to report the first substantial exploration activities at our Mambare nickel-cobalt project since 2012,' chief executive Scott Kaintz said.
'The works underway currently focus on exploring the primary target of the plateau and on allowing the project to transition from short-term exploration licences towards a longer-term mining lease.'
At 9:04am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was +0.13p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
