StockMarketWire.com - Property investor NewRiver REIT said footfall across its shopping centres fell 1.9% in the third quarter, but nevertheless outperformed the UK benchmark.
The company said its occupancy levels improved to 96.1% at the end of December, up from 95.6% at the end of September.
Disposals so far in the 2020 financial year amounted to £70.3, at a blended net initial yield of 4.9%.
'In the third quarter, we saw continued stability in our operational metrics with an increase in retail occupancy to 96.1%, footfall outperforming the UK benchmark by 60 basis points,' chief executive Allan Lockhart said.
At 9:09am: [LON:NRR] NewRiver Retail Ltd share price was +6p at 193.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
