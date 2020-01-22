StockMarketWire.com - Oriole Resources reported positive results from additional field work at its Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.
Rock-chip sampling of quartz tourmaline veins were all mineralised, returning up to 35.86 grams per tonne of gold.
Mapping over the north-east Bakassi zone confirmed mineralisation continued over more than five kilometres.
Further drill holes were being planned to test north-eastern Bakassi area.
'"We are delighted to see such positive results at the beginning of the 2020 field season,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
'The mapping has confirmed extension of the zone one structure to the north-east and, importantly, the presence of sub-horizontal stacked veins is very encouraging for the development of a resource target.'
At 9:12am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.01p at 0.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
