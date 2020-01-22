StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software group Pelatro said it expected to report annual revenue and adjusted earnings in line with its expectations.
In a trading update for the year through December, the company said it was continuing a strategic focus to pivot towards a recurring revenue model.
'This change in the business mix has significantly increased the proportion of group revenue generated as repeating income, which is expected to account for around two thirds of total revenue for the year,' it said.
'Additionally, as previously announced, expected income for 2020 is underpinned by this repeating revenue, currently amounting to about $4.0m.'
At 9:15am: [LON:PTRO] Pelatro Plc share price was +1p at 63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
