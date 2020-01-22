StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Metals Exploration said its two major shareholders had agreed to acquire the rights and obligations of a $68.5m debt facility from lenders HSBC and BNP Paribas.
The long stop date for completion of the transfer to Runruno and MTL was 30 January 2020.
'It is very pleasing to have concluded this initial step in the Company's debt restructuring process,' chief executive Darren Bowden said.
At 9:29am: [LON:MTL] Metals Exploration PLC share price was +0.23p at 1.53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
