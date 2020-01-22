StockMarketWire.com - United Oil & Gas said Egyptian assets that it has agreed to acquire from Rockhopper Exploration had continued to flow at promising rates.
The ASH-2 well came on stream on 2 January and had been consistently producing at over 3,000 barrels of oil per day.
Since ASH-2 came on stream, gross production from the Abu Sennan licence had averaged about 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
'As the test results to date on the ASH-2 well demonstrate, Abu Sennan is a producing asset with considerable upside potential,' chief executive Brian Larkin said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
