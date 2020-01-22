StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing services provider Tungsten said chief financial officer David Williams would leave 'to pursue other opportunities and challenges'.
Williams had agreed to stay at Tungsten for a six-month transition period and would stand down as CFO on 28 February.
The company said a search for a new CFO was underway and that it planned to appoint a replacement early in the new financial year, before Williams's departure at the end of July.
At 9:38am: [LON:TUNG] Tungsten Corporation share price was -0.05p at 39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: