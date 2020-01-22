StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare group Alliance Pharma said it expected to report 15% growth in annual revenue and underlying profit in line with its expectations.
Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to £135.6m, the company said. Excluding acquisitions, revenue had increased 9%.
'2019 continues the strong momentum of recent years with good organic growth led by our consumer brands,' chief executive Peter Butterfield said.
'We are also pleased to report very healthy cash generation in 2019, which has resulted in a significant reduction in net debt and leaves us well placed to selectively add to our portfolio with a continued focus on augmenting our consumer brands in international markets.'
'We look forward to 2020 and beyond with confidence.'
At 9:43am: [LON:APH] Alliance Pharma PLC share price was +0.35p at 85.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
