StockMarketWire.com - Forterra said its performance in the first-half of this year would be below that of last year amid continued political and economic uncertainty in the UK.
The company said it anticipated underlying 2019 full-year pre-tax profit to be in line with its expectations amid resilience during the final quarter.
Looking ahead, the Forterra said it expected the challenging market conditions experienced in the second half of 2019 to gradually improve but still mar its first-half performance in 2020.
At 9:48am: [LON:FORT] Forterra Plc share price was -23.25p at 331.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
