StockMarketWire.com - Deltex Medical said it expected to report positive annual earnings as efforts to turnaround its business continued.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, revenues fell to about £4.3m from £5m on-year.
The company said the fall reflected the 'implementation of the new strategy focusing on generating profitable revenues and the cessation of the distribution of lower margin third-party products in the UK'.
A reduction in low margin revenues had been offset at an operating level by the positive results of the new strategy, it added.
At 9:52am: [LON:DEMG] Deltex Medical Group PLC share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
