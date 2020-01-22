StockMarketWire.com - 
CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £59,809,482

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £26,798,414

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,288,768

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £24,218,654

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £24,214,952

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,483,357

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £21,361,735

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,811,360

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £16,732,551

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £16,365,381

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,125,031

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £16,093,166

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,845,879

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,338,194

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,786,168

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,603,089

PETS	Pets At Home Group Plc value of shares traded £13,359,990

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £13,201,724

TUI	TUI AG  value of shares traded £12,218,849

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,718,263

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,383,961

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,862,963

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £9,294,664

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £9,113,162

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £8,854,672

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,550,262

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £8,540,676

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,260,434

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £8,085,059

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £7,843,160



