CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £59,809,482 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £26,798,414 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £25,288,768 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £24,218,654 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £24,214,952 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,483,357 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £21,361,735 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,811,360 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £16,732,551 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £16,365,381 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,125,031 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £16,093,166 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,845,879 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,338,194 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,786,168 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,603,089 PETS Pets At Home Group Plc value of shares traded £13,359,990 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £13,201,724 TUI TUI AG value of shares traded £12,218,849 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,718,263 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,383,961 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,862,963 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £9,294,664 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £9,113,162 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £8,854,672 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,550,262 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £8,540,676 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,260,434 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £8,085,059 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £7,843,160 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com