DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £61,412,105 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £59,878,717 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £32,922,925 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,289,672 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,984,128 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £29,080,601 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £28,933,756 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,591,420 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £26,546,722 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £23,520,553 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £22,641,638 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,697,591 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,667,165 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £20,206,674 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £19,262,908 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,225,654 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,582,777 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,431,795 TUI TUI AG value of shares traded £14,568,770 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £14,137,375 PETS Pets At Home Group Plc value of shares traded £13,531,112 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £12,942,048 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £12,051,320 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £11,581,941 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £11,534,502 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £11,523,451 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,158,362 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,069,811 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,700,708 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £10,603,570 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com