FTSE 100 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 5448.00 +5.05% Sage Group (The) 769.80 +4.88% London Stock Exchange Group 7928.00 +2.85% Taylor Wimpey 219.00 +2.19% AVEVA Group 5137.50 +2.14% TUI AG 849.30 -4.14% Antofagasta 914.30 -3.76% Burberry Group 2180.50 -3.65% NMC Health 1436.50 -3.40% Sainsbury (J) 208.10 -2.02% FTSE 250 IP Group 70.10 +4.01% Integrafin Holdings Ord 1p Wi 476.50 +3.03% NewRiver Retail 193.20 +2.99% Pets At Home Group 294.20 +2.58% PPHE Hotel Group 2030.00 +2.53% Tullow Oil 49.89 -5.83% Close Brothers Group 1500.50 -4.24% Hunting 337.40 -3.27% Kaz Minerals 521.60 -2.94% Cairn Energy 186.85 -2.63% FTSE 350 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 5448.00 +5.05% Sage Group (The) 769.80 +4.88% IP Group 70.10 +4.01% Integrafin Holdings Ord 1p Wi 476.50 +3.03% NewRiver Retail 193.20 +2.99% Tullow Oil 49.89 -5.83% Close Brothers Group 1500.50 -4.24% TUI AG 849.30 -4.14% Antofagasta 914.30 -3.76% Burberry Group 2180.50 -3.65% AIM Goldplat 3.85 +42.59% Edenville Energy 0.05 +23.53% Proton Power Systems 44.50 +20.27% Petrel Resources 7.12 +18.75% Metals Exploration 1.52 +17.31% Dods Group 3.75 -21.05% Prime People 117.50 -16.67% Red Emperor Resources 0.60 -14.29% Thor Mining 0.36 -10.98% Netcall 34.50 -10.39% Overall Market Goldplat 3.85 +42.59% Edenville Energy 0.05 +23.53% Proton Power Systems 44.50 +20.27% Petrel Resources 7.12 +18.75% Metals Exploration 1.52 +17.31% Carclo 14.55 -22.61% Dods Group 3.75 -21.05% Air Partner 76.90 -19.48% Prime People 117.50 -16.67% Red Emperor Resources 0.60 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -