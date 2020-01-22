StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           5448.00       +5.05%
Sage Group (The)                         769.80       +4.88%
London Stock Exchange Group             7928.00       +2.85%
Taylor Wimpey                            219.00       +2.19%
AVEVA Group                             5137.50       +2.14%
TUI AG                                   849.30       -4.14%
Antofagasta                              914.30       -3.76%
Burberry Group                          2180.50       -3.65%
NMC Health                              1436.50       -3.40%
Sainsbury (J)                            208.10       -2.02%

FTSE 250
IP Group                                  70.10       +4.01%
Integrafin Holdings  Ord 1p Wi           476.50       +3.03%
NewRiver Retail                          193.20       +2.99%
Pets At Home Group                       294.20       +2.58%
PPHE Hotel Group                        2030.00       +2.53%
Tullow Oil                                49.89       -5.83%
Close Brothers Group                    1500.50       -4.24%
Hunting                                  337.40       -3.27%
Kaz Minerals                             521.60       -2.94%
Cairn Energy                             186.85       -2.63%

FTSE 350
AIM
Goldplat                                   3.85      +42.59%
Edenville Energy                           0.05      +23.53%
Proton Power Systems                      44.50      +20.27%
Petrel Resources                           7.12      +18.75%
Metals Exploration                         1.52      +17.31%
Dods Group                                 3.75      -21.05%
Prime People                             117.50      -16.67%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.60      -14.29%
Thor Mining                                0.36      -10.98%
Netcall                                   34.50      -10.39%

Overall Market
Carclo                                    14.55      -22.61%
Air Partner                               76.90      -19.48%
