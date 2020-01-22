StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £109,734,480

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £78,866,393

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £78,210,433

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £63,979,902

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £60,196,997

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £46,951,850

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £44,572,438

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £43,370,479

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £42,617,048

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £42,421,216

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £37,551,786

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £34,567,897

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £30,986,984

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,951,436

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,506,953

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £28,304,679

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £27,703,019

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £27,409,353

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,163,693

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £21,372,377

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £19,907,330

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £19,709,613

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £19,279,239

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,727,757

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,889,587

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £17,764,774

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£17,452,078

TUI	TUI AG  value of shares traded £17,411,075

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £16,935,062

PETS	Pets At Home Group Plc value of shares traded £16,749,199



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com