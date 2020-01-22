StockMarketWire.com - Mobile commerce company Bango said chairman David Sear had stood down after nine years in the position.
Chief executive Ray Anderson had assumed the role of executive chairman, while Paul Larbey had become chief executive.
Larbey had joined as chief operating officer in March, having previously headed up Nokia's video division.
Bango said Sear's departure was in line with corporate governance best practice.
At 1:19pm: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was -1p at 109.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
