StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Goldplat said its operating performance had improved in both South Africa and Ghana in the first half, as it benefited from a higher gold spot price.
The company's South African operations achieved an operating profit for the six months through December of £2.60m, up from £0.75m on-year.
The Ghana operations achieved an operating profit of £0.15m, compared to a loss of £0.24m on-year.
Operating losses at Kilimapesa, meanwhile, narrowed to £0.30m.
'Improvement in plant operational efficiencies in South Africa have not only reduced costs but improved gold recovery,' Goldplat said.
'Some of the cost savings have been invested into material sourcing initiatives and increasing physical security in South Africa.'
At 1:42pm: [LON:GDP] Goldplat PLC share price was +1.25p at 3.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
