StockMarketWire.com - Pembridge Resources said a drilling campaign had commenced at its Minto mine in Canada.
A total of 53 holes were planned, targeting the identified deposits of Copper Keel West, Copper Keel North, Copper Keel South and Minto East II.
The objective of the campaign was to expand the boundaries of the deposits, move additional resources to reserves and expand existing reserves.
Drilling commenced from surface in December 2019, with a second underground drill expected to start later this month.
Assay results were expected from March 2020 onwards.
At 1:47pm: [LON:PERE] Pembridge Resources Plc share price was -0.13p at 14.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
