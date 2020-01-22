StockMarketWire.com - Europa Metals said it would halt drilling at its Toral lead, zinc and silver project in Spain and instead focus on 'engineering and processing optimisation'.
A current drilling campaign would therefore conclude following the completion of hole TOD-025, where drilling operations recommenced earlier this month.
Cost saving initiatives were also being implemented, the company said.
'Europa Metals has generated significant amounts of data on its Toral project over the last two years and, in light of the prevailing challenging market conditions, we believe that further resource delineation drilling will not generate significant incremental value for shareholders at the current time,' executive director Laurence Read said.
At 1:53pm: [LON:EUZ] Europa Metals Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
