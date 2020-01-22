StockMarketWire.com - Hotel investor PPHE Hotel said it had promoted chief operating officer Greg Hegarty to the role of deputy chief executive.
The company also prompted general council Inbar Zilberman to the role of chief corporate and legal officer.
Hegarty would remain as the group's COO as well assuming the deputy CEO title.
PPHE Hotel said it would work alongside CEOBoris Ivesha to drive near-term growth and set the company's corporate vision and long-term strategy.
At 1:56pm: [LON:PPH] PPHE Hotel Group share price was +50p at 2030p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
