BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £236,469,084 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £85,493,173 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £85,281,462 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £69,250,605 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £60,207,978 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,008,553 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £55,480,710 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £50,432,092 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £49,892,886 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £48,735,855 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £47,053,601 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £43,063,430 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £38,552,353 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,415,841 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £35,312,893 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £33,897,753 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £29,891,049 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £28,685,114 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £26,853,636 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £24,821,912 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £24,600,379 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £23,286,963 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £22,914,203 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £22,820,570 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £21,625,080 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £21,494,842 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £20,111,486 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £20,086,828 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £19,055,551 TUI TUI AG value of shares traded £19,007,414 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com