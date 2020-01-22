StockMarketWire.com - Fuel-cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had received an order from E-Trucks Europe in Lommel, Belgium.

The order was for further HyRange 45 hydrogen fuel-cell systems for refuse collection trucks, with an approximate value exceeding €0.4m.

It stemmed from an EU funding project targeting the construction of 15 commercial vehicles.

Deliveries were scheduled between May and December.


At 2:11pm: [LON:PPS] Proton Power Systems PLC share price was +8.5p at 45.5p



