FTSE 100
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           5465.00       +5.38%
Sage Group (The)                         762.80       +3.92%
London Stock Exchange Group             7965.00       +3.33%
AVEVA Group                             5162.50       +2.63%
Ashtead Group                           2593.50       +1.63%
TUI AG                                   840.50       -5.14%
NMC Health                              1414.00       -4.91%
Burberry Group                          2153.50       -4.84%
Antofagasta                              908.90       -4.33%
Sainsbury (J)                            208.05       -2.05%

FTSE 250
Beazley                                  552.50       +3.27%
IP Group                                  69.60       +3.26%
Integrafin Holdings  Ord 1p Wi           476.25       +2.97%
Mitchells & Butlers                      413.00       +2.74%
Clarkson                                3070.00       +2.68%
Tullow Oil                                50.03       -5.57%
Close Brothers Group                    1491.00       -4.85%
Hunting                                  333.50       -4.39%
Kaz Minerals                             517.00       -3.80%
Cairn Energy                             186.30       -2.92%

AIM
Goldplat                                   3.95      +46.30%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    2.75      +22.22%
Proton Power Systems                      44.50      +20.27%
Petrel Resources                           7.12      +18.75%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.28      +17.89%
Prime People                             117.50      -16.67%
Dods Group                                 4.05      -14.74%
Lekoil                                     3.20      -13.51%
Infrastructure India                       2.65      -11.67%
Hutchison China Meditech                 401.00      -11.28%

