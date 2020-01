BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £288,416,916 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £156,741,789 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £152,395,316 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £149,708,265 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £147,153,898 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £145,273,823 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £136,788,443 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £131,350,235 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £110,165,346 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £97,731,173 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £91,929,258 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £84,993,627 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £80,416,259 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £78,511,647 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £77,271,112 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £67,538,323 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £67,435,357 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £67,200,296 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £66,380,837 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £66,245,974 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £63,665,989 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £63,333,086 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £61,526,730 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £60,827,031 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £57,766,363 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £57,136,339 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £56,991,551 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £55,166,648 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £53,446,747 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £50,018,471 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com