StockMarketWire.com - PPHE Hotel Group has reported a 6.3% rise in like for life room revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, in its latest trading update.
Room revenue for the year increased by 5.9% to £250m, while like-for-like RevPAR for the year grew 5.1% to £103.7, driven by like-for-like occupancy growth of 130bps to 80.7% and like-for-like average room rate growth of 3.4% to £128.5.
The trading benefits from the £100m plus multi-year investment and repositioning programme are starting to come through, following the launch of Holmes Hotel London in May, and the reopening of Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam and Park Plaza Utrecht in October.
The Group is scheduled to release its audited full year results on February 27, 2020.
Boris Ivesha, president and chief executive officer at PPHE, said: "We are well positioned for future growth as we drive the performance of our well-invested estate and build out our more than £300m planned development pipeline across the UK, Europe and the US."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
