StockMarketWire.com - Hyve said it had made 'good' start to the new year following a rise in sales in the quarter ended December, driven by strong trading from the events that had received investment such as Africa Oil Week and Yugagro.
For the quarter ended 31 December 2019, revenues were up 7% on a like-for-like basis.
Forward bookings rose 3% to £187m on a like-for-like basis.
'Despite uncertainty both economically and geopolitically across many of our markets, we remain confident in achieving our full year expectation,' Hyve said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
