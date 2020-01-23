StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company, Open Orphan, has confirmed that it is currently undertaking meetings with investors in connection with its proposed placing of £5 million.
The company, which has a focus on orphan drugs, hopes to complete the placing at, or close to, the implied offer price of 6.3 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the authorities granted by shareholders to raise up to £10 million at the general meeting on January 6, 2020.
It said discussions with potential investors remain ongoing and a detailed announcement will be made in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: