StockMarketWire.com - Pressure Technologies has announced that Sir Roy Gardner has joined the Board as non-executive chairman.
Sir Gardner has experience in both executive and non-executive roles, leading and chairing large international businesses, many of them providing services to, or regulated by, governments.
Currently he is the Chairman of Serco Plc, the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Mainstream Renewable Power Limited and Chairman of the Board of Governors of St. Alban's School.
Neil MacDonald today steps down as non-executive chairman but remains a non-executive director. He has indicated that he will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and will retire from the Board at its conclusion.
Pressure Technologies is currently at an advanced stage of discussions regarding the appointment of an additional Non-Executive Director and will update shareholders in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
