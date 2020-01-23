StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos said sales rose in final four months of last year as its efforts to rebuild growth delivered a better-than-expected performance largely driven by the Black Friday weekend.
For the four months ended 31 December, revenue was up 20% to £1,106m but on lower gross margins, which fell 170 basis points, reflecting US duty and investment in customer acquisition as planned, the company said.
Total orders were up 20% to 27.7m.
Efforts to ramp up strong customer momentum resulted in a 23% rise in visits on-year and 1.4m increase in active customers.
The company said its outlook remained unchanged and it was on track with its plans for 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
