Online fashion retailer Asos said sales rose in final four months of last year as its efforts to rebuild growth delivered a better-than-expected performance largely driven by the Black Friday weekend.

For the four months ended 31 December, revenue was up 20% to £1,106m but on lower gross margins, which fell 170 basis points, reflecting US duty and investment in customer acquisition as planned, the company said.

Total orders were up 20% to 27.7m.

Efforts to ramp up strong customer momentum resulted in a 23% rise in visits on-year and 1.4m increase in active customers.

The company said its outlook remained unchanged and it was on track with its plans for 2020.




