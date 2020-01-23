StockMarketWire.com - Unite Group has received resolution to grant planning permission for its 416-bed student accommodation in Bristol city centre.

The plans incorporate the conversion of the former Georgian hospital building into 62 rented residential homes.

The site occupies a prime location in Bristol city centre and will provide much-needed accommodation for students when delivered for the start of the 2021/22 academic year. Unite is in advanced discussions with the University of Bristol for a long-term nomination agreement on the scheme.

This forms part of a wider University Partnership discussion with the University of Bristol covering around 3,000 beds. This will include a large proportion of Unite's existing operational assets in the city following targeted investments and the Company's 650-bed development in close proximity to the University's new Temple Quarter campus.

The conversion of the Georgian hospital building will generate a development yield of around 6%, reflecting the income visibility delivered through the wider University Partnership.

The rented residential portion includes 20% affordable units. Unite will deliver the residential portion with the option of retaining or disposing of the homes on completion.




