StockMarketWire.com - Unite Group has received resolution to grant planning permission for its 416-bed student accommodation in Bristol city centre.
The plans incorporate the conversion of the former Georgian hospital building into 62 rented residential homes.
The site occupies a prime location in Bristol city centre and will provide much-needed accommodation for students when delivered for the start of the 2021/22 academic year. Unite is in advanced discussions with the University of Bristol for a long-term nomination agreement on the scheme.
This forms part of a wider University Partnership discussion with the University of Bristol covering around 3,000 beds. This will include a large proportion of Unite's existing operational assets in the city following targeted investments and the Company's 650-bed development in close proximity to the University's new Temple Quarter campus.
The conversion of the Georgian hospital building will generate a development yield of around 6%, reflecting the income visibility delivered through the wider University Partnership.
The rented residential portion includes 20% affordable units. Unite will deliver the residential portion with the option of retaining or disposing of the homes on completion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: