StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American said it had met its full-year production targets across the business as copper and diamond output fell, but platinum and palladium output rose.
Output rose 4% in the final quarter of last year, led by the continued successful ramp-up at Minas-Rio in Brazil.
Diamond output fell 13% for the year driven by lower production levels in South Africa and Botswana, while copper fell 5% amid continued drought conditions in central Chile.
Platinum and palladium increased 1% for the year due to higher grades and throughput.
Metallurgical coal production increased by 11% to 6.3m tonnes due to the timing of longwall moves, as well as improved wash plant throughput and equipment efficiency, the company said.
Production guidance for was unchanged across the business.
At 8:07am: [LON:AAL] Anglo American PLC share price was -23.25p at 2166.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
