StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countryside Properties said it had sold slightly more homes in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, but at roughly unchanged prices.
For the 13-week period from 1 October to 31 December 2019, completions rose to 1,097 homes from 1,094 homes last year at an average selling price of £394K, roughly unchanged from last year's £395K.
The net reservation rate was up 29% to 0.81 from 0.63 last year, driven by a 'strong market along with the quality of open outlets,' the company said.
The total forward order book was up 65% to £1,565m.
'The business is performing well and we enter the second quarter of 2020 with strong customer demand across all tenures and a record forward order book,' Countryside Properties said.
'With some of the political uncertainty now having eased and sales levels in line with expectations for this point in the year, we remain on track to deliver our full year plans,' it added.
At 8:19am: [LON:CSP] Countryside Properties PLC share price was +0.75p at 507.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: