StockMarketWire.com - Cpl Resources upgraded its outlook on full-year performance after profits in the first half rose by nearly a quarter thanks to higher margin growth.
'Whilst we remain conscious of the impact political, regulatory and economic events globally can have on our business, we now expect profit before tax for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.
For the half year ended 31 December 2019, adjusted pre-tax increased to €14.2m as revenue rose 5% to €291.4m.
The increase in profit was driven in part by the strong performance in permanent recruitment, but also by management's focus on controlling costs, improving margins and increasing recruiter productivity, the company said. Key margin improvements achieved in the half included a gross margin increase to 17.5% from 16.7% and an adjusted operating margin increase to 4.9% from 4.2% last year.
At 8:57am: [LON:CPS] CPL Resources PLC share price was +32.5p at 700p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
