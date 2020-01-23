StockMarketWire.com - Vodafone and Sunrise have announced a new partnership agreement in Switzerland, which began on January 1, 2020.
This strategic partnership will allow Sunrise's Enterprise customers to benefit from a range of Vodafone Business services, including mobile connectivity, roaming and central procurement.
Over time, the companies plan to expand their relationship to deliver fixed/mobile converged services to Enterprises across Europe and beyond, as well as leverage their combined 5G scale and leadership to ensure their customers can benefit from cutting-edge gigabit networks.
At 9:24am: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was +1.46p at 154.16p
