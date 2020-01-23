StockMarketWire.com - Accesso Technology said it had walked away from plans to sell the company, but warned that annual revenues would fall short of its forecast. The company also said it would appoint Steve Brown as chief executive officer on 27 January.
Accesso said the formal sale process was unlikely to result in an offer for the company at a value the board considered attractive to shareholders.
Full-year 2019 reported revenues are expected to be at, or marginally below, the lower end of the previous guidance, at between $117m to $118m, the company said.
Adjusted reported earnings (EBITDA) was expected to be not less than $27m, it added.
At 9:41am: [LON:ACSO] Accesso Technology Group share price was -105p at 340p
