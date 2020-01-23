FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Group 656.90 +1.22% Smurfit Kappa Group 2768.00 +1.17% Vodafone Group 154.17 +0.96% Croda International 5117.50 +0.94% Smith (DS) 359.60 +0.93% easyJet 1472.50 -3.57% International Consolidated Airlines 617.90 -2.54% Antofagasta 885.10 -2.41% Hargreaves Lansdown 1763.75 -2.39% InterContinental Hotels Group 4880.50 -2.30% FTSE 250 Renishaw 3702.00 +4.64% Synthomer 348.30 +2.50% Mediclinic International 413.15 +1.94% Future 1476.00 +1.65% Hammerson 255.30 +1.55% Kaz Minerals 496.30 -3.93% PayPoint 1006.00 -3.64% Stagecoach Group 147.35 -3.25% Lancashire Holdings 736.00 -3.09% Ferrexpo 150.78 -2.97% FTSE 350 Renishaw 3702.00 +4.64% Synthomer 348.30 +2.50% Mediclinic International 413.15 +1.94% Future 1476.00 +1.65% Hammerson 255.30 +1.55% Kaz Minerals 496.30 -3.93% PayPoint 1006.00 -3.64% easyJet 1472.50 -3.57% Stagecoach Group 147.35 -3.25% Lancashire Holdings 736.00 -3.09% AIM Petrel Resources 11.50 +61.40% Blue Prism Group 1493.50 +21.42% Edenville Energy 0.06 +15.79% KEFI Minerals 1.75 +14.75% Gear4music Holdings 275.00 +13.40% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 31.00 -30.34% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 1.90 -26.92% Accesso Technology Group 340.00 -23.60% Gfinity 2.38 -15.93% Ilika 37.50 -15.73% Overall Market Petrel Resources 11.50 +61.40% Blue Prism Group 1493.50 +21.42% Edenville Energy 0.06 +15.79% KEFI Minerals 1.75 +14.75% Gear4music Holdings 275.00 +13.40% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 31.00 -30.34% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 1.90 -26.92% Accesso Technology Group 340.00 -23.60% Allied Minds 42.20 -21.42% Gfinity 2.38 -15.93%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
