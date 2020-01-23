StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Group                        656.90       +1.22%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2768.00       +1.17%
Vodafone Group                           154.17       +0.96%
Croda International                     5117.50       +0.94%
Smith (DS)                               359.60       +0.93%
easyJet                                 1472.50       -3.57%
International Consolidated Airlines      617.90       -2.54%
Antofagasta                              885.10       -2.41%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1763.75       -2.39%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4880.50       -2.30%

FTSE 250
Renishaw                                3702.00       +4.64%
Synthomer                                348.30       +2.50%
Mediclinic International                 413.15       +1.94%
Future                                  1476.00       +1.65%
Hammerson                                255.30       +1.55%
Kaz Minerals                             496.30       -3.93%
PayPoint                                1006.00       -3.64%
Stagecoach Group                         147.35       -3.25%
Lancashire Holdings                      736.00       -3.09%
Ferrexpo                                 150.78       -2.97%

FTSE 350
AIM
Petrel Resources                          11.50      +61.40%
Blue Prism Group                        1493.50      +21.42%
Edenville Energy                           0.06      +15.79%
KEFI Minerals                              1.75      +14.75%
Gear4music Holdings                      275.00      +13.40%
Smartspace Software  Ord Shs 10p          31.00      -30.34%
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)                1.90      -26.92%
Accesso Technology Group                 340.00      -23.60%
Gfinity                                    2.38      -15.93%
Ilika                                     37.50      -15.73%

Overall Market
