ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £36,635,988 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £28,201,931 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £22,821,820 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,866,150 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £18,098,487 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £17,020,632 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,884,690 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £16,626,989 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,258,180 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,452,438 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,940,041 RSW Renishaw PLC value of shares traded £12,375,436 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £11,646,713 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £11,328,152 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £11,142,826 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,968,307 GRI Grainger PLC value of shares traded £10,768,177 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £10,684,372 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £10,524,651 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £10,345,198 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £10,305,530 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £8,999,395 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £8,277,257 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £7,951,334 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £7,808,701 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £7,558,891 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £7,416,418 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £7,337,420 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,633,834 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £6,625,513 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com