BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £61,304,885 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £49,811,385 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £49,554,135 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £47,126,097 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £42,509,952 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £36,623,510 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £33,602,259 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £26,650,610 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £26,517,162 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,338,562 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £26,149,688 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £25,778,223 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £25,767,102 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £25,553,794 RSW Renishaw PLC value of shares traded £24,489,638 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £23,716,835 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £21,881,568 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,341,472 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £18,518,754 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £18,402,959 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,868,789 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £16,520,328 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £15,861,388 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £15,072,235 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,759,687 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £13,110,754 KWS Keywords Studios value of shares traded £13,105,289 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £12,818,705 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £12,061,491 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £11,745,180