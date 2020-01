BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £109,053,146 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £87,246,500 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £82,283,330 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £77,425,209 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £75,281,754 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £75,006,065 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £67,596,448 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £66,817,458 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £65,826,971 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £63,475,757 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £61,531,406 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £59,046,165 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £58,080,575 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £54,927,442 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £47,492,024 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £47,104,902 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £40,545,556 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £36,661,729 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £36,574,357 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £34,978,388 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £33,050,020 RSW Renishaw PLC value of shares traded £30,624,375 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £30,147,762 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £28,905,565 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £28,878,081 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £28,759,371 MGP Medica Group Plc value of shares traded £28,382,360 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £28,282,229 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £26,339,426 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £24,161,882 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com