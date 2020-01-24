Interim Result
27/01/2020 ITM Power PLC (ITM)
29/01/2020 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ)
29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
30/01/2020 UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
Final Result
28/01/2020 McCarthy Stone Plc (MCS)
30/01/2020 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)
AGM / EGM
28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
29/01/2020 PROACTIS Holdings PLC (PHD)
29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)
Trading Statement
27/01/2020 Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL)
28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
28/01/2020 Barr (A G) PLC (BAG)
28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)
30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)
30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
Ex-Dividend
30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
